The human remains found in the middle of February near Glide have been positively identified.
On Thursday, February 16, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by a caller that his son, who had been antler shed hunting, located what were believed to be human remains in the Thunder Mountain area of Glide.
Deputies located the area described and confirmed the presence of skeletal human remains. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Medical Examiner were notified and have been investigating the incident since the discovery.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains of those belonging to Megan Dyanne Wendel of Roseburg. Wendel was previously reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department in July of 2022. She was 36-years-old at the time of her disappearance.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is continuing the investigation into her death, which is considered suspicious. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing Case #23-0618.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
