GRANTS PASS — Governor Kate Brown has declared the Hugo Road Fire burning near Grants Pass a conflagration. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
The Office of State Marshal’s Red Incident Management Team and four structural task forces from Marion, Lane, Linn, and Klamath will arrived Sept. 3 and began working to protect structures.
A Level 3 evacuation was put in place for Oxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off of Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue, and Wilson Lane.
A Level 2 evacuation was issued for Three Pines Road to Monument Drive, and Monument Drive to the Interstate 5 at Milepost 66 interchange.
Oregon’s conflagration may be invoked only by the governor and allows the state fire marshal to dispatch structural firefighters and equipment.
For more information, visit www.co.josephine.or.us/SectionIndex.asp?SectionID=138 or www.facebook.com/jcsosheriff.