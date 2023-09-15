U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) and Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley sent a bicameral letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) opposing the agency’s plan to potentially decommission weather buoy 46015 (“buoy 15”) off the coast of Port Orford.

“Let us be clear: decommissioning buoy 15 would present serious safety risks, threatening lives and livelihoods on the South Coast. Without buoy 15, [the National Weather Service] would produce models that would not be as accurate or timely,” wrote Hoyle, Wyden and Merkley. “Fishermen and mariners have told us that buoy 15’s weather and wave observations are essential for ensuring their safety.”

3
0
0
0
3





