Just months into her new role in Congress, Democrat Representative Val Hoyle visited Coos County to connect with voters, speak at local schools and update the community on her progress in Washington D.C.
During her visit, she told The World newspaper staff that bringing the Pacific Coast Intermodal Project into fruition is at the forefront of her priorities.
She said it would transform the Port of Coos bay into a major distribution hub and provide solutions for serious issues in the supply chain.
“It can reduce the supply chain congestion on the West Coast from 10 to 12 percent,” Hoyle said.
Hoyle describes the project as a local issue of national importance and a “game changer” for the Coos community. Locally, she said the project could employ about 8,000 jobs within Coos, Douglas and Lane counties.
Hoyle, along with Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, issued a joint statement in January of this year, expressing disappointment that the Port of Coos Bay’s major funding request of $1.25 billion for the project was not selected for the first round of funding.
“This essential project — which has an unprecedented broad base of bipartisan support — is the perfect fit for the program that was established to fund critical large projects that would otherwise be unachievable without assistance,” the release stated.
Representative Hoyle and Senators Merkley and Wyden continued, saying; “It is clear we need to modernize our nation’s port infrastructure without delay to address this crisis, just as it is clear the underutilized Port of Coos Bay provide a perfect solution.”
As the largest deep-water port between Puget Sound and San Francisco, expanding the Port of Coos Bay’s container capacity could immediately increase West Coast port capacity by about 10 percent, they said. Nowhere else along the coast has that ability.
Hoyle and her counterparts promised not to give up on the project and continue to be champions for future funding opportunities.
In her latest visit to Coos County, Hoyle said she has been doing just that.
One of her major achievements to spotlight the project, she said, was to join the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
“Transportation and Infrastructure is the largest committee in Congress. It is also one of the most bipartisan committees because it's led by both Republican Sam Graves (MO) and Democrat Rick Larsen (WA)," Hoyle said.
"It used to be (previous Oregon U.S. Representative) Peter Defazio, and he handled it the same way.”
“They firmly believe that infrastructure and investment should not be a partisan issue – even if we have different ideas about how to do it. So, it's truly one of the most functional committees in Congress,” she said.
The Oregon representative said it is also one of the most desired committees in congress.
“There were only six seats for ‘freshmen,’ and I worked really hard to get one of them, because I knew that I could advocate for the Port from that committee,” Hoyle said.
The newly-elected Oregon congressional representative recounted a photo opportunity she had with President Joe Biden.
“I said, 'President Biden, It's very nice to meet you. I need to talk to you about the Coos Bay Port.’
He said, ‘Yes, I love the Coos Bay Port,’ and I said, ‘I know you support it. We didn't get the mega-grant – and we need this for our community, and we need this for our country.”
He said, ‘I like this project,’ and I said ‘We need this federal investment so we can move this forward.’”
Representative Hoyle said her background in trade, manufacturing and distribution gives her a lot of knowledge about the supply chain and how it works, and a unique skill set that positions her to talk about how the Pacific Coast Intermodal Project would work.
In the next issue, Hoyle will discuss more details about why she thinks the project is so important, and Port of Coos Bay’s Director of External Affairs and Business Development Margaret Barber will introduce key components of the project and how she says it would promote economic development in the area.
