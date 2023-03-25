U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle explains how her first three months have gone as a new representative in Congress.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Just months into her new role in Congress, Democrat Representative Val Hoyle visited Coos County to connect with voters, speak at local schools and update the community on her progress in Washington D.C.

During her visit, she told The World newspaper staff that bringing the Pacific Coast Intermodal Project into fruition is at the forefront of her priorities.

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle talks to students at Marshfield High School

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle talks to students at Marshfield High School while visiting Coos County last week. Hoyle told the students her top priority in Congress was to get funding to bringing a shipping facility to the Port of Coos Bay.


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments