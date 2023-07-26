U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Recently, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) voted against the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act. After the NDAA passed in the U.S. House Armed Services Committee with strong bipartisan support, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and House Republican leaders allowed a series of unrelated controversial amendments on a range of social and privacy issues to come the floor. The base bill also did nothing to rein in billions in Pentagon spending or take tangible steps to stop our country’s involvement in endless wars.

Congresswoman Hoyle supports many of the national security and policy priorities laid out in the committee-passed version of the bill – including a pay increase for military service members and provisions that lower their housing, healthcare, and childcare costs. But the inclusion of unrelated controversial amendments around abortion policy; the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs important to military recruitment and retention; and attacks on common-sense climate change policy made the bill unsupportable.

