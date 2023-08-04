U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) voted in favor of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization bill (H.R. 3935). This bipartisan legislation sets aviation policy and includes two key pieces of pro-worker legislation led by the Congresswoman that supports flight and ground crew workers.

“I’m proud that the FAA House bill included two critical pieces of legislation that I sponsored to bring additional safety standards and worker protections for flight and ground crews. The AIR PUMP Act supports families and will help diversify our pilot and flight attendant workforce by ensuring new moms have a space and protected time to pump breast milk at work,” said Rep. Hoyle. “Also included in the bill was my bipartisan ramp safety training amendment that ensures proper training and safety standards to protect workers. No one should fear for their safety while on the job.”

