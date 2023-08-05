Last week, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) introduced legislation to ensure ports can apply for infrastructure grants that support commercial fishing, bolster jobs, and drive the economies of our coastal communities.
Current law does not make it explicitly clear whether ports can apply for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants that support commercial fishing, often leaving it up to interpretation that can overlook our commercial fishing communities who are the backbone of our coastal economies.
Rep. Hoyle’s legislation would clarify that ports may apply for federal funding through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD’s) Port Infrastructure Development Program for port infrastructure projects which support commercial fishing, and the local jobs that come with it.
“Prior to the pandemic, Oregon’s commercial fisheries generated an estimated $558 million in income for Oregon’s economy – I’d like to see us get back there. We need to clear through any red tape to ensure federal funding can help our commercial fishing industry. My legislation makes it clear that every one of Oregon’s ports should have the ability to apply for federal infrastructure funding that supports commercial fishing,” said Rep. Hoyle.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide a record $2.25 billion over five years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, the largest federal investment ever in our nation’s ports. Rep. Hoyle’s Supporting Commercial Fishing in Port Infrastructure Projects Act states that any secured PIDP funding can be utilized to support “the loading and unloading of commercially harvested fish and fish products.”
Congresswoman Val Hoyle represents Oregon’s newly drawn fourth congressional district, which includes Benton, Coos, Curry, Lane, and Lincoln counties as well as parts of Douglas county. Representative Hoyle serves on the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources.
