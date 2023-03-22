The City of Coos Bay Planning Commission has approved the 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy, allowing the draft to be reviewed by City Council for adoption.
The unanimous decision came on Tuesday, March 14, with the Planning Commission making one modification to the initial draft.
The draft was presented by both Carolyn Johnson – the Coos Bay Community Development Administrator – and Tim Wood – a Project Manager with the public-sector consultant FCS Group – at the Tuesday night meeting. Wood and FCS Group were brought in to consult on the Housing Production Strategy, which are required by the state for cities of over 10,000 people.
The Housing Production Strategy is meant to address the city’s housing needs identified by the Housing Needs Analysis, a study conducted by the city in 2020 and finalized in July of last year. Key findings from the Housing Needs Analysis included that Coos Bay is projected to add 1,244 people by 2040, 26.5% of renters are severely rent burdened and spending over 50% of their income on rent, and 369 manufactured housing units are needed over the next 20 years for Coos Bay.
The Housing Production Strategy’s eight policies
The 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy included eight recommended policies meant to address the findings from the Housing Needs Analysis. The first two policies addressed continuing partnerships with nonprofits like NeighborWorks Umpqua – which helps with foreclosure intervention and issues grants assisting homeowners with home repairs – and encouraging medium- and high-density development in medium- and high-density zones.
Providing pre-approved middle housing designs and developing criteria to identify land that can be up zoned were two other policies in the draft. Pre-approved middle housing designs could help speed up the construction of these housing typologies, as design approvals are often viewed as an onerous step in the process.
The 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy also recommended that zoning is clear and objective, encouraging the removal of discretionary or subjective criteria that could be used to deny housing projects. Another policy recommended the development of criteria allowing single units and duplexes on small commercial lots.
The final two policies involved amending the city’s minimum lot line requirements and providing a limited property tax abatement for middle housing and affordable housing. The draft stressed that property tax exemptions can incentivize new development.
Commission members discuss draft in depth, modify draft
After the draft was introduced by Johnson and Wood, Commission members discussed it in depth. Commission Member Jim Berg asked whether the use of city property on non-destroyed, non-vacated streets had been considered when the plan was drafted.
“Have they looked at the number of non-destroyed, non-vacated streets in Coos Bay? I suspect there are acres of property that sit there providing nothing to the tax base, and yet it would increase the number of base lots where they might be able to do an ADU or something like that,” Berg asked.
The entire commission agreed that this idea should be explored more, with Tim Wood adding that he had “never seen something like that, but it’s a worthwhile conversation.”
Commission Member Josh Stevens questioned the process for holding developers accountable to the affordable housing requirements the city puts in place.
“Are there any mechanisms in place for tracking affordable housing requirements? How do we track and ensure that developers are meeting the requirements for affordable housing?” Stevens inquired.
Carolyn Johnson said that most cities will include mechanisms to hold developers accountable in the conditions of their contracts.
“There are number of ways to do it. Normally that does not slip through the cracks. It’s worked out as the project goes through the process,” she noted.
One Coos Bay resident expressed their disappointment in the draft’s lack of attention to infrastructure capacity, arguing that the draft’s estimate of Coos Bay having 480 acres of buildable residential land was incorrect.
“When you discuss all this available land, there’s no discussion of infrastructure capacity. There’s no reference to traffic studies or electrical grid capacity issues. So, when you start to talk about 480 acres, it’s actually far less than that,” he said.
Tim Wood acknowledged that buildable land isn’t always fully served by the current infrastructure in place, but that many of those issues are worked out by the end of the 20-year planning period.
“That said, we’re taking out any reference to the buildable land inventory in this report on advice of the council. That will be removed from this report.” he added.
After discussion, the Planning Commission unanimously agreed to modify and approve the 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy, adding the policy proposed by Jim Berg, which will “inventory the potential of unused streets and alleys” for housing-development use.
City Council will review the Draft 2023 Housing Production Strategy on April 18.
