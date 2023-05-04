production

The Coos City Council has adopted the Housing Production Strategy for Future use.

The Coos Bay City Council accepted the 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy (HPS) on Tuesday, April 18, adopting the draft for future use. The plan’s adoption comes nearly a month after the city’s planning commission approved the draft.

The draft was presented by both Carolyn Johnson – the Coos Bay Community Development Administrator – and Tim Wood –  a Project Manager with the public-sector consultant FCS Group – at the Tuesday night meeting. Wood and FCS Group were brought in to consult on the Housing Production Strategy, which are required by the state for cities of over 10,000 people.

