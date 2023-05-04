The Coos Bay City Council accepted the 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy (HPS) on Tuesday, April 18, adopting the draft for future use. The plan’s adoption comes nearly a month after the city’s planning commission approved the draft.
The draft was presented by both Carolyn Johnson – the Coos Bay Community Development Administrator – and Tim Wood – a Project Manager with the public-sector consultant FCS Group – at the Tuesday night meeting. Wood and FCS Group were brought in to consult on the Housing Production Strategy, which are required by the state for cities of over 10,000 people.
The Housing Production Strategy is meant to address the city’s housing needs identified by the Housing Needs Analysis, a study conducted by the city in 2020 and finalized in July of last year. Key findings from the Housing Needs Analysis included that Coos Bay is projected to add 1,244 people by 2040, 26.5% of renters are severely rent burdened and spending over 50% of their income on rent, and 369 manufactured housing units are needed over the next 20 years for Coos Bay.
Council Members discuss, approve draft
Wood applauded The City of Coos Bay for the recent policy actions that have been taken to address housing needs, which the Housing Production Strategy would build upon.
“That set of slides that shows the recent list of accomplishments by the city is the longest list I’ve seen,” Wood said. “Very few of those are easy to accomplish, and many are quite difficult. So, it’s a testament to staff, to this Council. It’s a testament to Coos Bay.”
Council Member Drew Farmer told the council he leaned towards accepting the plan but not adopting it because he was under the impression it was based on the 2020 Housing Needs Analysis, which was revised and replaced by the 2022 Housing Needs Analysis.
“I lean towards accept but not adopt,” Farmer said. “My concern with the plan is that it’s based on the 2020 Housing Needs Analysis. We already know it’s based on material that over-assumed the 400 housing units needed and overlooked the impact of vacation rentals.”
Tim Wood responded by adding that the Housing Production Strategy took both the 2020 and 2022 Housing Needs Analyses into account.
“We looked at both,” Farmer said. “Certainly, we are drawing from both. We emphasized 2020 since it was adopted, but the bottom line is that both played a factor, and we considered both.”
Another councilmember stressed the importance of moving forward with the Housing Production Strategy as soon as possible so that housing can be available for new workers.
“With 700 jobs to fill and what we’ve heard from the hospital, it’s critical that we move,” the member said. “We can’t just kick this can down the road for a year, we’ve got a problem. Does this pave the way to help us streamline the process and get housing in production?”
Mayor Joe Benetti added that the process for housing production had been started, but that the plan before them would certainly help that process.
“I think we are moving forward, but this would help facilitate that further,” Mayor Benetti added. “For instance, the tax abatement and zero lot lines can be addressed through this plan.”
Carolyn Johnson added that adopting the resolution would enshrine the city’s commitment to providing more housing.
“I think adopting the resolution memorializes your commitment in a more formal way,” Johnson added. “I believe that’s valuable for you in your work with DLC and other communities.”
Mayor Benetti added that the important thing to remember was that the plan could be changed and modified in the future if necessary.
The Housing Production Strategy was accepted and adopted for future use. All Council Members were in favor, and none were opposed.
The 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy included eight recommended policies meant to address the findings from the Housing Needs Analysis. The first two policies addressed continuing partnerships with nonprofits like NeighborWorks Umpqua – which helps with foreclosure intervention and issues grants assisting homeowners with home repairs – and encouraging medium- and high-density development in medium- and high-density zones.
Providing pre-approved middle housing designs and developing criteria to identify land that can be up zoned were two other policies in the draft. Pre-approved middle housing designs could help speed up the construction of these housing typologies, as design approvals are often viewed as an onerous step in the process.
The 2023 Draft Housing Production Strategy also recommended that zoning is clear and objective, encouraging the removal of discretionary or subjective criteria that could be used to deny housing projects. Another policy recommended the development of criteria allowing single units and duplexes on small commercial lots.
The final two policies involved amending the city’s minimum lot line requirements and providing a limited property tax abatement for middle housing and affordable housing. The draft stressed that property tax exemptions can incentivize new development.
Follow updates on the Draft 2023 Housing Production Strategy and other City Council News at theworldlink.com/news/.
