COOS BAY — A long-standing vision of the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency for second floor housing and mixed-use development in the downtown core area has been realized, according to the City of Coos Bay's Friday Update publication.
Housing space for 10 new Oregon Health & Science University residents downtown will be available in the coming months on the upper level of 201 Central Ave., the former National Bank Building, also known as the Buggee Bank Building. The undeveloped upper floor hasn't been used in many years.
In 2019, Opportas Capital purchased the building, working for the past year leveraging its funds with a $200,000 loan from the City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency, an Oregon Heritage Grant and support of the Coos Bay Downtown Association Foundation. Work is nearing completion and the building soon will be available for occupancy, according to the city.
“We are incredibly excited to reactivate the vacant second story space in the Bugge Bank Building," said Opportas Representative Robb Crocker. "In partnering with the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency, CBDA, the Oregon State Main Street Program and OHSU, we've been able to transform a blighted and forgotten space into a clean, classic loft living and communal space to house visiting students from OHSU. This space, in the heart of Downtown Coos Bay, will not only give these students a unique and exciting living experience in our community, but will also play a role in bringing more ‘after hours’ life and commerce to the businesses downtown.”
The project could serve as a model for other building owners to help reactivate more of these vacant upper floor spaces in the future.
