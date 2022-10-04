The old Bangor School in North Bend could soon be low-income housing after the North Bend Housing Authority purchased the property that incudes the school and the sports fields on Broadway Avenue.
The housing authority closed on the property recently, with county records now showing the land is owned by the housing authority.
Marka Turner, the executive director of the North Bend Housing Authority, said the land was purchased with the intent of "exploring housing options."
Exact details are not available at the time, but information shared with the city of North Bend that it was working with DCM Communities LLC out of Portland to develop the land. Up to 175 low-income residences could be built on the property, with much of it rent-capped.
DCM Communities has a long history of building low-income housing in the state, often using state or federal tax credits to build housing.
Turner said the North Bend Housing Authority board has not detailed its plans for the property, but plans to release further information as the plans progress.
The Bangor School was used by the North Bend School District, until it closed in 2004. It served more than 400 students, most in kindergarten through fourth grade. The land around it has been used by Coos County Youth Sports for years, but the school building itself has been vacant.
