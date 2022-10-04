Housing coming
The Old Bangor School in North Bend could be redeveloped into low-income housing after the North Bend Housing Authority purchased the school and the property around it.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

The old Bangor School in North Bend could soon be low-income housing after the North Bend Housing Authority purchased the property that incudes the school and the sports fields on Broadway Avenue.

The housing authority closed on the property recently, with county records now showing the land is owned by the housing authority.

