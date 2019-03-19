COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Solid Waste Department is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Beaver Hill Transfer Site in Coos Bay.
The event is open to all Coos and Curry county residents looking to dispose of materials including fluorescent lights, flammable liquids, thermometers as well as pesticides, solvents and other common household waste.
According to a press release by the Coos County Solid Waste Department, no industrial or commercial waste will be accepted and any leaking containers are to be placed in a larger plastic container with a tight-fitting lid.
The department also advises residents to not mix products, organize materials by category and to keep their original labels on. All the materials collected at the event will be reused, recycled or shipped to a hazardous waste treatment, storage or proper disposal facility.
“Program products accepted by PaintCare of Oregon will also be accepted at this event,” said the press release. “However, these products can be recycled any time through the Oregon PaintCare program at Beaver Hill or other drop off locations.”
For more information on the event and materials accepted, you can contact the Coos County Solid Waste Department at 541-396-7624. The department is encouraging residents to schedule an appointment for their drop offs.