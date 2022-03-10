Representative Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek) recently passed one of his top priority pieces of legislation with a unanimous vote off the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives.
House Bill 4095 directs the Oregon Health Authority to stand up an insurance premium payment program that will capture low income and at-risk veterans with much-needed dental insurance coverage through Oregon’s Health Insurance Exchange. Currently, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs provides limited dental coverage to veterans, much of which must be in conjunction with a service-connected dental injury. Military retirees who are eligible for Tricare for Life health coverage must separately pay for dental coverage if they are eligible retirees. Representative Hayden, a dentist by profession, is concerned that leaves thousands of veterans in a gap for coverage.
“Today, the House took a real step forward in both providing expanded health care access to Oregonians, and also in how Oregon cares for its veterans,” Hayden stated. “Passage of House Bill 4095 today solves a real need to connect physical and mental health with oral health needs. When someone has a dental emergency, it isn’t just localized in the mouth; infection can rapidly and dangerously spread throughout the body.” Hayden noted that veterans in a dental emergency then access costly hospital care where the only relief is usually receiving antibiotics and pain medications, not addressing the underlying oral health emergency.
“This measure doesn’t just seek to solve an access to care issue. Long term, it will bring down health care costs that sometimes fall on taxpayers to cover,” said Hayden. “This kind of program combines smart medicine with a commitment to care for the veteran in a way that the federal government has neglected to do.” Hayden said he is unaware of any state in the nation that has opted to cover dental care for all veterans as a matter of state-managed public health policy. He credits the ability to pioneer a veterans’ dental program to Oregon voters who passed Ballot Measure 96 in 2016. The Oregon Veterans’ Lottery Bill set aside 1.5% of Oregon Lottery proceeds to veterans programs and services.
“Voters in Oregon have shown strong support for tackling veterans’ health care issues, so much so that they memorialized that duty in our state’s constitution. I’m grateful that we have those funds available to meet veteran needs,” Hayden said. Hayden believes Oregon is the only state in the nation with a constitutional mandate to direct state funds to veterans. “Our constitutional amendment is really unique in that it allows us to be innovative and immediately responsive to what veterans need to help then move past their service, and with our gratitude.”
Hayden specifically thanked the Director of Oregon’s Department of Veterans Affairs, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and the County Veterans Service Officers for engaging in the process to get House Bill 4095 through the process. Additionally, he called out the bi-partisan support from Representatives Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) and Marty Wilde (D-Eugene), both of whom have served as members of the military.
“Veterans’ issues should never be partisan ones. I’m fortunate to serve with legislative colleagues who have served our country and understand how to help serve our veterans.”
House Bill 4095 will receive $1 million dollars from Measure 96 funds to start the program in this current budget biennium with further consideration of funding in 2023.
The bill now moves to the Senate for a vote before Governor Brown would sign House Bill 4095 into law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In