State Of Oregon

On April 18th in recognition of 2023 Tax Day, House Republicans attempted to withdraw five pieces of legislation that would have lowered taxes for Oregonians. Despite the grim reality that Oregon (and Massachusetts) residents will pay the largest share of their income in taxes, the House Democrat majority voted these motions down.

While none of the motions received the required 31 votes to withdraw the legislation, four of the five motions received bipartisan support, with two votes tying 29-29.

