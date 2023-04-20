On April 18th in recognition of 2023 Tax Day, House Republicans attempted to withdraw five pieces of legislation that would have lowered taxes for Oregonians. Despite the grim reality that Oregon (and Massachusetts) residents will pay the largest share of their income in taxes, the House Democrat majority voted these motions down.
While none of the motions received the required 31 votes to withdraw the legislation, four of the five motions received bipartisan support, with two votes tying 29-29.
- House Bill 2119 – Repeals corporate sales tax on all goods and services. Motion to refer to Revenue failed - Ayes, 23; Nays, 35.
- House Bill 2724 – Repeals Oregon Death Tax. Motion to refer to Revenue failed - Ayes, 25; Nays, 33
- House Bill 2433 – Protects Oregon’s small businesses by raising the threshold on the Corporate Activity Tax from $1 million to $5 million. Motion to refer to Revenue failed - Ayes, 29; Nays, 29.
- House Bill 2259 – Increases Oregon Death Tax exemption from $1 million to $5 million. Motion to refer to Revenue failed - Ayes, 29; Nays, 29.
- House Bill 2566 – Reduces personal tax rates for all Oregonians, especially lower income households. Motion to refer to Revenue failed - Ayes, 28; Nays, 30.
Recently, Oregon Business and Industry and the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce asked hundreds of small employers to share their thoughts on Oregon’s business climate. 41% of respondents say they’re considering closing, selling, or moving their businesses because of taxes, Oregon’s regulatory environment, or a combination of the two.
“As lawmakers, these results should be upsetting to us. They should serve as a call to action,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson on the House floor. “If these statistics and the Oregonian’s Editorial Team telling us that Oregon is going in the wrong direction don’t highlight a need for change – I don’t know what will.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In