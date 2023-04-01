Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

Recently, the Oregon House Republicans forced a House floor vote on all seven bills in the proposed “Safe Schools Package.” Every single vote received bipartisan support, despite five of the seven bills with Republican Chief Sponsors never having been scheduled for a public hearing.

The Safe Schools Package includes seven pieces of legislation to prioritize the safety of our students and faculty, including funding for School Resource Officers, studies to analyze school building safety, electronic communication to parents, and panic alarms for school buildings.

