Recently, the Oregon House Republicans forced a House floor vote on all seven bills in the proposed “Safe Schools Package.” Every single vote received bipartisan support, despite five of the seven bills with Republican Chief Sponsors never having been scheduled for a public hearing.
The Safe Schools Package includes seven pieces of legislation to prioritize the safety of our students and faculty, including funding for School Resource Officers, studies to analyze school building safety, electronic communication to parents, and panic alarms for school buildings.
- House Bill 2223 – Motion to withdraw from Education failed - Ayes, 27; Nays, 30
- House Bill 3354 – Motion to withdraw from Education failed - Ayes, 28; Nays, 29
- House Bill 2704 – Motion to withdraw from Judiciary failed - Ayes, 28; Nays, 29
- House Bill 3261 – Motion to withdraw from Education failed - Ayes, 30; Nays, 27
- House Bill 3350 – Motion to withdraw from Education failed - Ayes, 30; Nays, 27
- House Bill 3584 – Previously moved out of Education, and today passed on the House floor unanimously. This bill has now been referred to the Senate.
- House Bill 3101 – Motion to withdraw from Ways and Means failed - Ayes, 30; Nays, 27
Three members were absent. 31 votes are required to withdraw a bill from committee.
Following the votes on the House floor, eight Republican members shared their deep disappointment with the lack of regard for student safety.
House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson’s remarks are below:
Today, votes were called for immediate consideration on five school safety bills that Republicans introduced that were sadly left to die in committee.
These bills were ignored and never scheduled for public hearings by committee chairs.
The solid, common-sense bills proposed in Safe School Package would allow this body to take immediate action for the safety and protection of students across this state.
As a mom, my heart breaks for the students, teachers, and families whose lives were changed forever on Monday.
As a mom, I demand action for our children.
Oregonians know that armed security is a deterrent.
We also know that budget’s reflect priorities.
So today I pose that question – what are our priorities? Is that student safety? If it is, then this body should have taken action to address the important matters today.
Instead of rising to the occasion and meeting the moment, this body fell short. Today they let the students down across our state. There should be no other priority.
We should, we can, and we must do better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In