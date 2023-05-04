Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's Capitol Building

 Courtesy

Recently, Representative Emily McIntire (R-Eagle Point) called for a point of order on the House floor highlighting House Bill 2002 B’s noncompliance with ORS 171.134 and House Rules 14.15. Speaker Rayfield and Legislative Counsel made a ruling to unlawfully continue the debate and vote on House Bill 2002 B in its current form. Republicans plan on doing everything within our power to uphold the law. Including seeking remedy from the courts for the unlawful actions by the presiding officers.

Article IV, Section 21 of the Oregon Constitution requires every legislative act to be plainly worded, avoiding as far as practicable the use of technical terms. ORS 171.134 requires all measure summaries prepared by the Legislative Assembly to “be written in a manner that results in a score of at least 60 on the Flesch readability test.” As stated in the letter, House Bill 2002 B has a Flesch readability of 14, which falls well below the required score of 60. 

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments