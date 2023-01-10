State of Oregon
Recently, House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) announced the leadership team as the caucus heads into the 2023 Legislative Session. 

"I am excited to announce the House Republican Leadership Team as we get ready for the 2023 Legislative Session," said Leader Breese-Iverson. "Our leadership team brings the experience necessary to tackle Oregon's most pressing issues. Their knowledge of policy and budgets, along with their fortitude to hold steadfast to the Republican ideals of limited government and local control will serve the caucus and all Oregonians well. We are ready to get to work."



