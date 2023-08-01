Recently, the Oregon House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor Kotek urging the immediate review of all commutations granted by former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown. This letter comes just one week after U.S. Representatives Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) and Bentz (OR-02) made a similar request.
House Republican lawmakers stated their appreciation for Governor Kotek’s action in ending the commutation of Jesse Lee Calhoun who is now a person of interest in the killing of at least four women in the Portland Metro area – but stated it is not enough.
“The unprecedented commutations undertaken by Governor Brown bypassed many of the existing safeguards that are in place for our current parole and probation system,” the lawmakers wrote. “House Republicans encourage you to do the right thing for Oregonians and give these commutations the due diligence they should have received in the first place.”
House Republicans concluded the letter by calling on Governor Kotek to follow through on the promises she made when taking office.
“This is a great opportunity for you to show leadership and the integrity of the office you have often stated you want to bring to your administration,” wrote the lawmakers.
