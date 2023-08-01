State Of Oregon

Recently, the Oregon House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor Kotek urging the immediate review of all commutations granted by former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown. This letter comes just one week after U.S. Representatives Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) and Bentz (OR-02) made a similar request.

House Republican lawmakers stated their appreciation for Governor Kotek’s action in ending the commutation of Jesse Lee Calhoun who is now a person of interest in the killing of at least four women in the Portland Metro area – but stated it is not enough.

