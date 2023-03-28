Today, the House Republican Caucus proposed the “Safe Schools Package” in response to the tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Yesterday morning, on the House floor, Leader Breese-Iverson extended her condolences to those affected by the tragedy:
Mr. Speaker, I want to extend our Caucus’ deepest condolences to everyone impacted at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Details of this shooting are still coming out. While we do not know the motives and extent of this tragedy, our hearts go out to the students, families, and educators affected.
The “Safe Schools Package” includes the following legislation to prioritize the safety of our students and faculty:
- House Bill 2223 – Requires the Department of Education to transfer funds to the necessary school districts to pay for school resource officers. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Lewis (R-Silverton).
- House Bill 3354 – Directs the Department of Education to conduct a study related to hiring retired police officers to provide security in public schools. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Helfrich (R-Hood River).
- House Bill 2704 – Requires school districts that adopt a policy limiting possession of firearms by concealed handgun licensees on school grounds to install metal detectors at entrances to building. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Scharf (R-Amity).
- House Bill 3261 – Directs the Department of Education to conduct a study to identify sources of funding to pay for costs of establishing a secure, single point of entry for each public school. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Helfrich (R-Hood River) and Representative Stout (R-Columbia City).
- House Bill 3350 – Directs the Department of Education to conduct a study to identify costs and possible funding sources to improve school safety. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Helfrich (R-Hood River).
- House Bill 3584 – Directs school districts to provide electronic communication to parents and guardians of students attending the school where there is a safety threat. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Ruiz (D-Gresham) and Representative Helfrich (R-Hood River). The bill had both a public hearing and work session in the House Committee on Education.
- House Bill 3101 – Requires schools to have at least one panic alarm in every school building. This legislation is Chief Sponsored by Representative Emerson Levy (D-Bend) and Representative Bowman (D-Tigard). This bill passed out of the House Committee on Education and has been referred to Ways and Means.
While several of these bills were proposed by House Republicans and cast aside in committee, two of these bills carry bipartisan support and have moved as a result.
“Yesterday’s tragedy is a parent’s worst nightmare. We agree with our Democratic colleagues – student safety is critical. The legislation proposed in the Safe Schools Package, sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, must be prioritized for the safety of our students. Based on the facts we know at this time, nothing in the House Democrats Omnibus Gun Package would not have stopped this tragedy. It is our responsibility to ensure that Oregon students are as safe as State Legislators are in the Capitol. Republicans stand ready to work in a bipartisan manner, have the difficult conversations, and protect our students,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville).
