COQUILLE — Two people are displaced after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a home on the 500 block of East Eleventh Street in Coquille.
According to Coquille Fire Chief Justin Ferren, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 4 p.m. where they found the home’s garage area fully engulfed in flames.
“Initially we got reports that there might have been two people inside,” said Ferren. “We did locate them and discovered they were not home. They do appear to be safe and no injuries have been reported.”
Crews battled the fire, which was concentrated in the garage area of the home, for about an hour. At this point, the home is a total loss, said Ferren.
The home next door also suffered damages as the fire extended over and melted its siding as well as blew out some of its windows. The occupants of that home were waiting outside when emergency personnel arrived and are reported to be OK.
An investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross has also been contacted to provide assistance the occupants of the home.
The Coquille Fire Department sought assistance from the Bandon Fire Department as well as the Myrtle Point Fire Department.
The Coquille Police Department, Oregon State Police, Coquille Public Works and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance and were on scene.
Over a dozen firefighters remained on scene to ensure no new flames flared up and that any remaining fire hazards were extinguished.