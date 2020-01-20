COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department was able to successfully contain a house fire over the weekend.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, firefighters responded to the 911 call on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:04 p.m. at 472 Shorepines Place. The emergency call came from a resident of the single-wide manufactured home as fire broke out in the bedroom.
“When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the bedroom window,” the release said. “The two residents escaped the building safely along with their dog.”
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one bedroom and extinguished the blaze, but the 50-year-old mobile home suffered smoke damage, the release said.
“The fire investigation found a butane torch, used for lighting smoking material, had been left too close to combustible materials before it had cooled down,” the release said.