As thousands of homeowners face the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon House of Representatives on Tuesday passed House Bill 2009 to reestablish a temporary statewide moratorium on foreclosures.
The vote comes as Democrats push to provide financial relief for Oregonians most affected by the current housing crisis, economic recession and COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having a roof over your head is crucial to protecting the health and wellbeing of Oregonians,” said Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene), who carried the bill on the floor. “Providing homeowners with a safety net while they get back on their feet will give Oregonians the stability they need to move forward.”
HB 2009 provides several protections for homeowners, pausing foreclosure proceedings temporarily for qualifying borrowers, delaying payment requirements and lowering the exemption threshold. The bill reestablishes the moratorium through July 1, 2021, to small residential borrowers and gives the governor the ability to extend the moratorium for 90-day increments through the end of the year as the legislature anticipates federal relief distribution.
“Our ongoing recession has been the most unequal in modern American history,” said Rep. Julie Fahey (D-Eugene), the chair of the House Committee on Housing. “By advancing this residential foreclosure moratorium, we’re avoiding the mistakes of the Great Recession that caused generational harm for families, and we’re keeping Oregonians in their homes during the worst public health crisis of our lifetime.”
In 2020, there was a 250% increase in Americans who fell at least three months behind on their mortgage. The more than 2 million households in this situation nationally was at the highest point since the Great Recession in 2010.
The Legislature previously passed HB 4204 in June 2020 to place a moratorium on commercial and residential foreclosures through December 31, 2020.
Having passed the House 38 to 21, HB 2009 will move onto the Senate for consideration.
