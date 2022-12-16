An exhibition of paintings by Paula Bullwinkel will be on display at Coos art Museum. Bullwinkel, an artist from Bend, is exhibiting in the Richter Atrium gallery at the museum through February 5, 2023.
A free public opening reception for Hounds of Love will take place Friday, December 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. This reception also celebrates the opening of two other exhibitions - COLORS from the Permanent Collection exhibition and Natural World by W.A. Seldon.
Bullwinkel’s artwork features heroines and animal heroes, balancing feelings of mystery and foreboding with a sense of celebration. The dark side reflects a disrespect for females, a disregard for animals, and a shocking willingness to beat down the vulnerable. The brighter side evokes a change when time is taken to look more closely, highlighting a visual tension between the two. Patterns and texture are prominent in her work which harken back to the patterns and textiles her mother chose to sew for her children and home. They represent the artist’s strong bonds to her mother and her own family.
The artist was a fashion and portrait photographer in NYC and London for 18 years before taking up painting. She worked for Andy Warhol’s Interview, Vogue, British Elle, Bomb, Details and many more magazines. She has exhibited in Oakland, Calif., Portland, Chicago, San Diego and Brooklyn, N.Y. As in her photography, she continues to try to capture the female figure and attitude in the form of a narrative, usually fantastical and sometimes absurdist.
Bullwinkel was born in Northern California. She spent many hours in her mother’s studio creating ceramic animals and playing in the woods.
Coos Art Museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students and seniors, free to museum members.
