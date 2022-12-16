Bulwinkel exhibit

An exhibit showcasing the work of Paula Bullwinkel will open at the Coos Art Museum on December 9. Bulwinkel’s work features heroines and animal heroes.

An exhibition of paintings by Paula Bullwinkel will be on display at Coos art Museum. Bullwinkel, an artist from Bend, is exhibiting in the Richter Atrium gallery at the museum through February 5, 2023.

A free public opening reception for Hounds of Love will take place Friday, December 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. This reception also celebrates the opening of two other exhibitions -  COLORS from the Permanent Collection exhibition and Natural World  by W.A. Seldon.



