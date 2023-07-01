Bay Area Hospital Sign

Bay Area Hospital

The impact of the pandemic, including disruption of services, high cost of temporary labor, increased operational and supply expenses, and falling insurance reimbursements have continued to negatively impact the financial performance of hospitals around the country, including Bay Area Hospital.

“Like many health care providers in Oregon, we are experiencing tremendous financial strain caused by several factors,” said Brian Moore, president, and CEO. “As a result, we have taken steps to improve efficiency and effectiveness, and reduce costs. The desire to continue our mission to improve the health of the community and our commitment to our employees have guided every improvement step.”

0
0
5
0
1





Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments