COOS BAY — Since the pandemic began, Amy Mast has been more strict about not hugging her kids after work until she gets the chance to shower and change.
That’s because, as an intermediate care nurse at Bay Area Hospital, Mast’s unit cares for any COVID-19 patient who doesn’t require a bed in the intensive care unit.
“The biggest difference I think is just the stress level overall,” Mast said Thursday. “It’s a hard world to live in right now. But we still come in, we get our patient assignments and we take care of the patients the same way we always do, trying to focus on them.”
Bay Area Hospital hasn’t yet felt the deep strain that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on hospital capacity around the country. But the year hasn’t been without challenges for the hospital’s staff, and more could be on the horizon as case rates accelerate.
For Mast, the biggest challenge has been that stress level, caused by the possible presence of the virus and the hospital staffing troubles that have come with it.
It’s also meant the way Mast “recharges” outside of work has changed. Since the virus doesn’t care whether she’s at home or at work, she always has to be on her guard.
“Work seems more personal lately than it did before, when you’d go to work and take care of your patients and then you go home and you had your friends outside,” Mast said. “Whereas now you don’t get to go out to dinner with your friends at home as much, so you kind of chat more with the people you work with.”
It also means she thinks about work more at home — not necessarily in a bad way, she said, but in a way that brings the two spheres of her life closer together. Only since the pandemic’s beginning, for example, has she watched instructional safety videos, about how to properly wear personal protective equipment, when she’s off the clock.
“No, I want to make sure I’m doing this right, I want to not just keep patients safe but keep my family safe too,” she said.
The stress, though, has also brought Mast’s team of nurses closer together.
“I think the nurses together have really come together more. It’s actually made us feel a little bit more like a community, just because of all the other stress we have our time to chat with each other a little bit,” Mast said.
That teamwork has been key to the hospital’s pandemic response, BAH CEO Brian Moore said Thursday.
“We’ve probably done more flexing and stretching than we do in a typical year,” Moore said. “It means a lot more work trying to load-balance where we can.”
Still, the pandemic’s made staffing the hospital more challenging.
“We’ve seen the impact from COVID on our ability to staff on kind of multiple levels,” he said.
On one hand, there are direct virus impacts — like if an employee’s family member catches the virus, requiring the employee to stay home from work.
But the virus has also caused a strain on the healthcare labor pool nationwide, Moore said. That means the hospital has had to expand its personnel searches nationwide, and has had to coordinate more between teams to ensure that areas are adequately staffed.
Moore says that hasn’t reduced the quality of care, though.
“I’m not aware of an impact on the quality of care being provided by COVID,” Moore said. “And again, the credit there goes to our team here.”
While everyone would prefer seeing no one hospitalized with the virus, BAH has been fairly lucky, compared to other Oregon hospitals. Local officials haven’t reported the perilously low rates of hospital capacity that have been reported in urban and rural areas across the northwest earlier this fall.
But over the past several weeks, Coos County has reported increasing hospitalizations due to the virus. As of Thursday, seven people were hospitalized in the county with the virus.
While the future is hard to predict, that number could rise to a concerning level if case rates continue to go up.
“We have seen some of the most highly regarded training, medical institutions in the country and in the world reach that point of saturation,” Moore said. “Could we be overwhelmed? Absolutely. We have seen that happen. Do we worry about that? That’s been part of the pressure since we first learned about COVID.”
And while the hospital has plans for surge capacity, the possibility of increasing cases is a concern for Mast, who’d care for many of those new patients.
But she’s also optimistic: Namely, about the possibility of a vaccine, which could begin shipping to Oregon — albeit in small amounts — as soon as next week.
Until a vaccine is widespread though, Moore said the now-familiar virus precautions are necessary to avoid transmission of the virus and more admissions to the hospital.
“Now is the time to maintain that vigilance,” Moore said. “We would ask this community to continue their mask wearing, to keep physical distancing in place, to shrink their social circles and to follow some of the good guidance that is coming out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In