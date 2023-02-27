Bay Area Hospital Sign

Bay Area Hospital

An impasse with the union that represents half of the employees at Bay Area Hospital has put the ability of the hospital to function at risk.

Kim Winker, director of marketing and communications for the hospital, released a press release Monday, explaining the hospital simply cannot afford to meet the demands of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555. The union is asking for a 20% pay raise and other increases that would cost the hospital more than $13 million in the first year.



1
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments