An impasse with the union that represents half of the employees at Bay Area Hospital has put the ability of the hospital to function at risk.
Kim Winker, director of marketing and communications for the hospital, released a press release Monday, explaining the hospital simply cannot afford to meet the demands of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555. The union is asking for a 20% pay raise and other increases that would cost the hospital more than $13 million in the first year.
The hospital has offered a package that includes a 14% pay raise and other benefit increases at a cost of $4.7 million in the first year.
Talks between management at the hospital and the union began in June of last year. Despite meeting many times and presenting different offers, the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement.
“As the months passed, Bay Area Hospital presented several proposals designed to bring union members’ salaries up to or above market rates and enhance our contribution to the retirement fund for these employees,” Winker wrote. “The UFCW rejected our first year package encompassing retroactive raises across the board, which on average, amount to a 14% boost to UFCW represented employees' base wages. We also offered increases in shift differentials, doubled our 401(k) contribution, enhanced our PTO offerings, and, for the first time ever, incentivized employees for working additional shifts. Our total package represents a $4.7 million dollars investment in our employees in the first year of the contract.”
Winker said the union kept its demand of a pay raise of nearly 20%, plus significant increases to differentials, pension, PTO, and other benefit increases.
Winker said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible for the hospital to meet those demands.
“Bay Area Hospital has had a challenging year as the pandemic limited our ability to provide our services in the usual way,” Winker wrote. “Our overall expenses have increased, and our balance sheets reflect an average $5.4 million loss for each of the last 13 months. As we announced in May 2022, responding to the pandemic has put an enormous financial strain on the hospital.”
After months of negotiation failed to lead to a contract, a state mediator came to Coos Bay and met with both sides. The two sides met during mediation for 14 days, but that failed to lead to an agreement. Last week, the union declared an impasse, a formal step before a strike can be considered.
“We are not alone in this situation,” Winker wrote. “However, the fact remains that an additional $13 million increase in labor costs and/or a vote by the union to strike would place us in an untenable financial situation and we may very well be forced to close our doors.”
Both sides have until Friday, February 24, to forward their last and final proposals to the mediator.
“The impending threat of a strike by the union, which could result in over half of our employees refusing to work, will disrupt patient care services, increase expenses, and put the hospital’s future at certain risk,” Winker wrote. “The hospital is open to ongoing conversations with the union, and if the union agrees to accept our final offer we can move forward with the proposed wage increases, getting money into the hands of our employees without further delay, and continue caring for our patients without disruption.”
Dr. Thomas McAndrew, chairman of the hospital board, said he hopes to get a contract done and get back to caring for patients.
“Passions can arise with contract negotiations, and we need to get back into the business of caring for patients. . . We have the job of improving the health of our community. . . We can't afford to fail," McAndrew said in August 2022.
