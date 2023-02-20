Southwestern Oregon Community College's Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium's PRISMS Project Coordinator Krystal Hopper, has been chosen by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California as a Solar System Ambassador (SSA) for the Southern Oregon Coast.
She will serve as a volunteer outreach ambassador connecting students and community members with current information on National Aeronautics and Space Administration missions, space and planetary science outreach, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education. As an ambassador, Krystal will be available to present to schools, civic organizations, afterschool programs, scout troops, non-profit organizations, museums, and public community events. All SSA events are free educational outreach and can cover a wide array of solar system and astronomy topics. Over the last 4 years, she has assisted SWOCC's Physics & Engineering Professor and NASA Solar System Ambassador, Dr. Aaron Coyner with his local events and their plan is to continue to collaborate with their future events.
