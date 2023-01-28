Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Over 60 artists of all ages and backgrounds painted their hopes and dreams for the future of Coos County at the Coos Bay Public Library at the close of 2022.

Their work is currently on display in the Children and Family section of the library through February 18 as well as on the library’s Facebook and social media Art included pictures of people helping one another, a sky raining books, a bridge between people, and an expanded port for Coos Bay.

