Bass for cash

Kyle O’Hara and Michaela Campbell show off their catch: 34 voracious little bass during the first small-mouth bass derby in July. The Port of Coquille River will hold a second tournament next month and two bass in the river could be worth $1,000 each when caught.

 Contributed photo

Anglers will be casting for cash on Labor Day Weekend, when the Port of Coquille River holds its second small-mouth bass derby.

Dozens of microchip-tagged bass can be redeemed for prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000 – including two grand prize fish.

