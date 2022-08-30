Anglers will be casting for cash on Labor Day Weekend, when the Port of Coquille River holds its second small-mouth bass derby.
Dozens of microchip-tagged bass can be redeemed for prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000 – including two grand prize fish.
“We put the first $1,000 bass in the river in July, and he’s still out there somewhere,” said Port Commissioner Fred Fry. “And now the Coquille Indian Tribe has donated $1,000 to tag a second one.
“That gives people two chances to win $1,000, and lots of chances to win the other prizes.”
Altogether, the river system will contain nearly $7,000 worth of tagged fish. The port continues to collect cash and in-kind donations to further sweeten the pot.
“The more donations we get, the more fish we can tag,” Fry said.
Unlike most bass derbies, this event is not catch-and-release. Just the opposite: The whole point is to rid the river of as many small-mouth bass as possible, thereby reducing predation on salmon smolts.
Voracious bass are unwelcome invaders in the Coquille, where various agencies and community organizations are cooperating to restore dwindling salmon populations.
The port’s first derby, in July, removed about 2,000 bass from the river. Some became tasty suppers for anglers. The rest became crab bait.
Organizers encourage anglers to keep every small-mouth bass they catch, no matter how small. The Coquille River has no limit on small-mouth bass, and each one is a potential money winner.
The September derby takes place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 4, though anglers are welcome to catch small-mouth bass anytime. Anglers can take their fish to the Myrtle Point boat ramp or Coquille’s Sturdivant Park during the derby to have them scanned for microchips.
Sponsors of the derby include the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Coquille Indian Tribe, Roseburg Forest Products, Timberline Taxidermy, 3J Ranches and the Spruce Street Bar and Grill.
The port welcomes additional sponsors to donate cash or merchandise. Potential sponsors should contact Fry at 360-721-4513 or Beth Spencer at 541-572-2737.
Facts about the bass derby
Many tagged bass from the July derby are still roaming the river system. Feel free to catch them now and freeze them for future scanning. (You can buy your derby ticket when you bring in your fish.)
In addition to Labor Day Weekend, the port will scan fish at 5 p.m. each Sunday at the Myrtle Point boat launch.
The Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program will give away fishing poles to 75 participants age 16 and younger.
Some of the most successful anglers in July’s derby used kayaks or paddleboards. A stealthy approach seems to be most effective.
More information on the derby series is available on the port’s website, www.thepocrd.com.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the boat launch the day of the derby.
