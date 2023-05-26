Fishing
Photo: Metro Creative

For the second year in a row, south coast anglers have the chance to catch thousands of dollars in the Coquille River. How? By dropping a line in the water and hooking a bass.

The Coquille Port Commission in coordination with Coquille STEP, ODFW, the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Bandon Port Commission is hosting the 2nd annual Small Mouth Bass Derby.

