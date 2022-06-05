Honoring all veterans

WFW Post 3182 and its auxiliary wish to send a huge thank you to the Scouts, the Christian Home School group and their families for placing more than 2,000 flags and crosses on veterans' graves at the Sunset Cemetery in Coos Bay on Friday. Organizers reported 30 children, 27 adults and seven VFW and auxiliary members participated. The local VFW is hosting the 2022 state convention June 9-11 at the Mill Casino. Post 3182 now meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the North Bend Masonic Center, 2002 Union Ave. on the corner of Union and Virginia. 

