Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A 65-year-old man is in custody for the murder of his daughter-in-law on Friday.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, shortly before 9:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report that a woman had been shot at her residence in the 100-block of Adams Loop in the Green District.

0
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments