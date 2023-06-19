A 65-year-old man is in custody for the murder of his daughter-in-law on Friday.
On Friday, June 16, 2023, shortly before 9:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report that a woman had been shot at her residence in the 100-block of Adams Loop in the Green District.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene to discover 47-year-old Roseburg resident Amy Jo Coder suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to an out of area hospital. Coder succumbed to her wounds on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies quickly identified her 65-year-old father-in-law, David Foster Coder of Myrtle Creek as her assailant. He was apprehended and taken into custody within a half hour the initial 9-1-1 call.
David Foster Coder was initially lodged on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault I and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Those charges have since been modified to include Murder.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the homicide, with the Sheriff's Office assigned as the lead investigating agency. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are expected to be released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 541-440-4458 referencing Case #23-2263.
