COOS BAY — Homeowners are being reminded to trim the brush on their properties to comply with city code.
Brush Pick-Up begins May 4, according to a press release from the City of Coos Bay.
“Brush Pick-Up is a great time to make sure your property complies with city code by keeping the streets and sidewalks clear and safe,” the release said.
Any brush that is trimmed must be placed at the curb prior to May 4 and set away from any overhead obstacles, fire hydrants or other obstructions.
“Each address is allowed one pile, no more than five-feet in length,” the release said. “The pile should have only materials appropriate for grinding, such as brush, leaves in paper bags, tree limbs, and blackberry vines. No grass clippings, sod, dirt, loose leaves, plastic bags, baling twine, rope, or non-organic materials.”
Les’ Sanitary and Coos Bay Sanitary will take up to 5 cubic yards of brush per address, the release said.
For more than 5 cubic yards of brush, call Les’ Sanitary (541-267-2848) or Coos Bay Sanitary (541-267-6675) to make arrangements to pick it up for a fee.
