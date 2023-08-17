police siren

A homeless woman and a dog were killed when a pickup truck left the road at the intersection of 4th Street and Anderson Avenue and hit the woman who was holding the dog.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department and other witnesses, a black pickup truck lost control at the intersection of 4th and Anderson just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, moved into a vacant field across from U.S. Bank and continued until it struck the Ticor Title building. 

