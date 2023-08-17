A homeless woman and a dog were killed when a pickup truck left the road at the intersection of 4th Street and Anderson Avenue and hit the woman who was holding the dog.
According to the Coos Bay Police Department and other witnesses, a black pickup truck lost control at the intersection of 4th and Anderson just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, moved into a vacant field across from U.S. Bank and continued until it struck the Ticor Title building.
The woman, identified as Jennifer Centers-Buel, 54, was sitting next to the Ticor Title building and was hit by the truck as it plowed into the building.
When police arrived within minutes, they found Centers-Buel deceased at the scene. The second woman was not injured.
The driver of the pickup, who has not been named, was transported from the scene by Bay Cities Ambulance with serious injuries.
The Coos Bay Police Department requested that the Coos County Crash Team respond to the scene to assist. The team includes members from law enforcement agencies throughout the county as well as the district attorney's office.
The uninjured woman owned the dog and was very upset after losing her pet and her friend. Representatives from the Nancy Devereaux Center responded to the location to care for the woman.
The Coos Bay police and the crash team continue to investigate the accident.
The police said they aided on the scene by Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coos County District Attorney’s Office, North Bend Police Department, Coos Health & Wellness, Public Safety Chaplains, The Devereux Center, Coquille Indian Tribal Police, Coos Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and Mast Brothers Towing.
