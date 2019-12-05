COOS BAY — The homeless who died on the streets throughout the year will be remembered during the 10th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., the community is invited to Harmony United Methodist Church at 123 Ocean Blvd. in Coos Bay to mourn those who died while homeless. The event is coordinated by the National Coalition for the Homeless, National Health Care for the Homeless Council and National Consumer Advisory Board.
People hold a candle light vigil Friday during the ninth annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial at College Park Church to honor people who…
“Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place each year on the first day of winter, the longest night of the year,” read a press release from homeless advocate Bittin Duggan. “According to 2017 data shared by the National Coalition for the Homeless, 2,532 people experiencing homelessness died in the 22 cities that track these mortalities.”
The upcoming event will include a buffet-style brunch prepared by the Harmony United Methodist congregation with Sugar Shack donuts.
“Guests will have access to free clothing, hygiene items and local resources for health, housing and food,” the release said, adding that at 1:15 p.m. Pastor Donald Ford will hold an outdoor memorial of “solemn remembrance to commemorate those homeless and formerly homeless in our community who died in the past year.”
Duggan told The World that recently she lost a friend, Joe Eldridge, who was homeless for 20 years. When Eldridge was diagnosed with cancer, he had a colostomy bag tied to a fence and lived in a lean-to by the Lighthouse Market, she said.
“He preferred it there during chemotherapy and to deal with his mental health,” she said. “At the end of things, he said he found his peace.”
Eldridge was cremated and Duggan has asked Pastor Donald Ford to spread his ashes during the event to not only honor him, but to also be symbolic of others who passed.
You have free articles remaining.
Guests will be able to leave with food and a choice of vouchers for food, laundry and supplies, as well as a candle.
“People can choose items for a nighttime ceremony to honor their friends in the sacred light of a candle, feeling the chill of how rough it is to live outside every night,” the release said.
Ford told The World that when Duggan asked if the church could be the venue for this year’s memorial, his immediate response was “yes.”
“The event happens to be the Saturday when we offer a meal here at the Harmony United Methodist Church,” Ford said. “So we are holding this memorial in conjunction with that. There will be a hundred more people than we usually serve.”
Then later that evening at 6 p.m., the church is holding its annual Blue Christmas service for those who aren’t in the festive mood.
“Maybe they lost a loved one or something else has happened where Christmas reminds them of something blue,” Ford said.
Donations can be dropped off at the church Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Transportation is being offered to the event in the morning. According to the press release, Star of Hope vans and Yellow Cab taxis will offer free rides to and from the church. Pick-ups begin at 10 a.m. from Davy Jones Locker in Charleston, the North Bend Visitor Center and Coos Bay Safeway. Other stops include the Sunset Market, Empire Motel, the Nancy Devereux Center, Walmart, the North Bend Bi-Mark parking lot, the North Bend Library, Hospice Thrift Store, the North Bend Veteran’s Clinic, Coos Bay Visitor’s Center, Coos Bay Library and the THE House.
Return rides begin at 2:15 p.m. To arrange free ride-share or taxi rides, call Duggan at 541-217-4095.