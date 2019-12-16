COOS BAY — Over a hundred community members will unite for the 10th annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. SE, Coos Bay.
This event is free and allows the community to mourn the tragic passing of those who have paid the ultimate price for the failure of the nation to provide adequate resources for people who are homeless.
"We will celebrate and honor the courage it takes for our neighbors to continue on as they live daily unsheltered in Coos County," said one of the event's organizers Bittin Duggan.
A buffet-style brunch will be prepared by the Harmony United Methodist's congregation with Sugar Shack Donuts to begin the day. Guests will have access to free clothing, hygiene items, local resources for health, housing and food. At 1:15 p.m. Pastor Don Ford will conduct an outdoor memorial of solemn remembrance to commemorate those homeless and formerly homeless in the community who have died in the past year. A special ritual will be delivered for friend Joe Eldridge and his ashes will be shared and returned to the earth respectfully. Guests will leave with food and a choice of vouchers for food, laundry, other supplies and a candle. People can choose items for a nighttime ceremony to honor their friends in the sacred light of a candle, feeling the chill of how rough it is to live outside every night.
Star of Hope vans and Yellow Cab Taxis will give free rides to and from the event from CCAT shelters and community spots. Pick-up trips begin at 10 a.m. at Davy Jones Locker, North Bend Visitor Center and Coos Bay Safeway at the south side. Other stops include Sunset Market, Empire Motel, Nancy Devereux Center, Walmart, North Bend Bi-Mart parking lot; North Bend Public Library, Hospice Thrift Store, North Bend Veterans Clinic; Coos Bay Visitor Center on the south side, Coos Bay Public Library and the T.H.E. House. Return rides begin at 2:15 p.m. Call Bittin Duggin at 541-217-4095, or email bittinfduggan@gmail.com to arrange free ride-share or taxi rides.
Donations can be dropped off at the Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., in Coos Bay from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Cash donations are needed to purchase laundry cards, soap and food cards to give to memorial guests. The memorial is sponsored by Growing Through It and Coos Commons Protection Council. Coos Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible.
For nearly three decades, communities have gathered to mourn the tragic passing of those who die on the streets due to the harsh realities of lacking shelter. The event is coordinated by the National Coalition for the Homeless, National Health Care for the Homeless Council, and National Consumer Advisory Board.
Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place each year on the first day of winter, the longest night of the year. According to 2017 data shared by the National Coalition for the Homeless, 2,532 people experiencing homelessness died in the 22 cities that track these mortalities. More information is available at www.projecthome.org and http://www.nhchc.org/memorialday.htm.