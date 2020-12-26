COOS COUNTY ─ Monday was the 30th annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, recognized this year over a Zoom conference and a handful of small local gatherings.
Bittin Duggan, homeless advocate, attended the nationwide conference call. She said root causes for homelessness were discussed, including mental illness. However, she said one aspect behind the homeless problem wasn’t mentioned that she hopes will soon be recognized.
“Many (homeless individuals) have traumatic brain injuries,” she said. “In my experience in our county, many have brain trauma. Domestic violence, for example, can be a major cause for that. A woman is hit in the back of the head, isn’t treated, it isn’t recognized, and she ends up homeless. It happens to men too who get hit in the head by their female partners. It’s a silent epidemic.”
Duggan said thousands of homeless who died over the years were recognized during the conference, with “likely close to 45,000” who died just in 2018.
“It was said during the conference that (number) is far too many in one of the richest countries in the world,” she said.
Names were scrolled across the screen for the event, including some submitted by Duggan to recognize homeless who died in Coos County. Those names were Mark Gray and Joenathan Hanson.
Duggan and Anna-Marie Slate, another homeless advocate in Coos County, worked together to create local gatherings on Monday, starting at the Nancy Devereux Center. The center provides food, supplies and resources to local homeless. Slate said a small group was brought together at the center to remember those who passed during 2020 while on the streets.
“… We stood in a circle and spoke the names of those who passed in the last year, had a couple moments of silence and had a prayer,” Slate said, adding homelessness is “something that goes on continuously and shouldn’t be, not in the nation we live in.”
In previous years, the Coos County Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day – which is always held on the longest night of the year – incorporated candlelit vigils at local churches while stories were shared of people who had died. There was always a meal, as well. But as the pandemic rages, Duggan and Slate worked to meet small groups of homeless throughout the day. In addition to meeting people at the Devereux Center, they planned to bring food and supplies to areas in Coos Bay and Charleston.
Slate encouraged supplies to be donated to the homeless through the Nancy Devereux Center. Items that can be donated include tents, tarps, sleeping bags, clothes, gloves, socks, hats, and backpacks. These can be delivered to the center at 1200 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay.
Monetary donations can be mailed to the Nancy Devereux Center at PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
