2021 was a tragic year for the homeless in Coos County.
A record 25 homeless people lost their lives in 2021, and each one was briefly remembered last week during the annual Homeless Persons' Memorial ceremony.
Tara Johnson, executive director of the Nancy Devereux Center, hosted the first of of several memorials around the country to remember those lost in 2021.
A few minutes before the ceremony started, the Devereux Center was a hive of activity as dozens of people ate lunch, talked, collected their laundry and discussed holiday plans.
But when Johnson called their attention to the fact so many died in 2021, the crowd went silent. One by one, Johnson read the names of those who died, many known only by their first names.
Sighs and a few gasps were heard as those listening in heard names of friends.
"This is the most we've had in any year," Johnson said.
The question of why is one even Johnson is trying to figure out.
"There's a lot of supposition about that," she said. "Several of them passed away from alcohol-related issues. I don't know if the alcohol-related issues increased because of COVID."
The Homeless Persons' Memorial was hosted by the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County with assistance from Seven Devils Brewery, So It Goes Coffeehouse, Coos Head Food Co-Op, Bayside Coffee, Seakitty Seafoods, Empire Bakery, Electric Hospital, Devereux Center, Waterfall Health Center, College Park Church and others.
Those who died in 2021 included:
Jordan Dixon
Dan Perry
Jay Baker
Troy Boyer (One-eyes Troy)
Tony Henderson
Shad Ebinger
Paul Evalt
Joe Hedgepeth
Jeremy Bruseau
Harry Park
Finley Harris
Donald Clemlmons
David Callender
Christopher Beltron
Rex Lawton
Raven Alex English
George
Lori
Barbara
Karen
Helena
Terry
Arthur Severance (Crazy Cross)
Rodney (Caveman)
Scott
