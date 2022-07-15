The Coos Bay City Council got an earful from a disgruntled resident who said the homeless problem is impacting almost every facet of his life.
During public comment, James Johnson told the council he lives three blocks from what he called a "crack house," and the result of the drugs and homelessness is devastating to his life.
"We've called the police multiple times, we've met with Officer Babb, the resource officer," Johnson said. "We understand his hands are pretty tied. But we do have a house down there where there's a lot of traffic going in and out, there's a motor home parked on the side for about a week. These people chased my wife on a motorcycle. They're knocking on people's doors. We just want to know when something's gonna be done about it?"
Johnson said the increase in the homeless population in Coos Bay is not by accident.
"Ya'll don't know about this. Somebody from Salem or Portland is bringing homeless people down to Captain's Cabin," Johnson said. "They've been dropping them off every week for some time. Curious as to why this council would allow this to happen. I work in a lumber yard. I have customers coming in buying windows, buying doors. A customer came in today. He had to run out in his shorts because a guy is kicking is his door and an alarm's going off. Why is this happening?I pay $1,000 a month for my mortgage and a third of that is going for taxes. I want these people out of my neighborhood. This is wrong. If you guys don't understand, we can take them to your neighborhoods and you can see what it's like."
Johnson said the homeless are easy to find, and, frankly, he is fed up.
"You got them outside here, outside your building right now," Johnson said. "But they are coming up into our yards, into our houses, breaking in, and we can't do anything about it. If I do something about it, I'm gonna go to jail. They won't. I would like to hear somebody's answer on this. How come they're being allowed to come into this city from Portland or Salem? I'm just at a point, where I'm shaking. I'm very upset. Our houses are in jeopardy, our families are in jeopardy. A little 2-year-old boy yesterday knocked on his neighbor's door. His parents were dead, overdosing from fentanyl. So how are we going to keep this from happening?"
After listening for several minutes, City Manager Rodger Craddock told Johnson he and Police Chief Chris Chapanar would be willing to meet with him to explain what the city can and can't do with regards to the homeless.
That's the thing. We come here, we express our concern, we don't hear anything," Johnson said. "I just want to know who's allowing these people to be dropped off here from Salem or Portland?"
Mayor Joe Benetti jumped into the conversation, trying to defend the city council.
"First of all, no one is allowing anything," the mayor said. "Second of all, this is the first time we've heard about it. No one from the Captain's Cabin or any other citizen has reported it here. No one's reported it, period."
"It is common knowledge," Johnson responded.
"It is not common knowledge or I wouldn't be asking about it," Benetti said.
Chapanar said the police are always working to gather information that could help with the homeless and drug problems.
"Any time we've learned or heard that somebody's being dropped off, we try to circle back around to see who dropped them off," Chapanar said.
Johnson battled back against the claims that no one knew of people being dropped off from Portland and Salem, saying a story that ran in The World four years ago talked about it.
"If you want to come down and have an appointment and talk to the chief or the city manager about this, we'd be happy to do so," Benetti said. "It's not something we're not addressing or we're ignoring. We're limited to what we can and can't do."
Chapanar agreed, saying he would be happy to meet with Johnson and others concerned about the issue.
"I would like to schedule a meeting with you," the chief said. "We might have some information on the house you're talking about. I would like to be able to explain some stuff to you, even people with warrants, and our inability to transport them to jail and house them. This is a really deep topic, and I'd like to meet with you and explain some things."
Benetti said he would be willing to participate in any meeting, as well.
"We can't address everything that's happening right now," Benetti said. "There's laws that have happened. We can go into it. There's a lot here. Can we do some things? Yes. We have done some things."
But Johnson wasn't impressed by the offer.
"I'm not wearing a skirt Mr. Benetti, so don't blow smoke up my skirt," he said.
"You want to set up a meeting, we'll set up a meeting," the mayor responded. "I don't know what else to tell you. We've addressed this many times. There's only so much you can do. I'm done with this discussion."
Before sitting down, Johnson said he was not going to let his issue die quietly.
"I know it's public record, so any property you own, I'll look it up and send them to your property," he said.
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer told Johnson all the council members have had to live with the issue, as well.
"I don't think any of us are immune to the situation that is being described by Mr. Johnson," Kilmer said. "I went through months of it on my own, in my neighborhood. Your frustration is shared by a number of people. Nobody needs to send them all over. It's happening in every neighborhood."
Linda Johnson also spoke about the issue, saying the city could do more.
"I understand your hands are tied. I understand mostly why," she said. "But if we have the backbone of city council, there's things. All the wonderful things we're talking about doing. If we don't take care of this, nothing will matter."
After the public comment portion ended, Benetti defended the city council again.
"This council, since 2016, since I came back on this council, has addressed this issue," he said. "We started the homeless committee. It was supposed to be six months, now we're into six years, because it never ends. We all have a vested interest in this city, and we want the betterment for it. Is it frustrating? Absolutely it's frustrating. We are only able to do so much. You think we can resolve this easily. It doesn't happen this way. We have laws that restrict what we can and can't do. We can't break the law.
"I'm willing to have a meeting, I'm willing to have a discussion. If you have an idea, I'm all up for it. It's not that we're not doing something. We're trying. It's an issue we're all dealing with. I apologize we can't solve all these problems."
