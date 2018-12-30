COOS COUNTY — The closer Christmas Day approached, the more worried Lori Bankes became that her mother wouldn’t be able to come home.
But then she heard about Bay Cities Ambulance’s Home for the Holiday’s program and made a call.
“In mid-July, my mother was transported to the Coquille Valley Hospital with pneumonia,” Bankes said, describing a nightmare that almost split her family up for the holidays. “It progressively worsened and her lung collapsed. She wasn’t expected to survive.”
When she began to get better and it was time for her to go home, her family realized it was time to put her into a care facility in Myrtle Point.
Then, as Christmas grew closer, Bankes and her family, who live in Curry County, looked for ways to bring her mother home.
“The nurse was hesitant and suggested we call Bay Cities,” Bankes remembered. “Of course, I was going to pay for it and was calling to get a quote but they said it is free.”
Bankes scheduled a ride for her mother. Then, on Christmas Day, Bay Cities Ambulance arrived with her mother in the wheelchair transport van.
“It was an absolute blessing,” Bankes said. “This would have been the first Christmas without her there if this program wasn’t available.”
At Bay Cities Ambulance, there is actually a rule for the program that rides are only offered when the residence is within 10 miles.
“But we never follow those rules because how can you say no if they want to spend time with their families over the holidays?” said Monique Novotny, public relations and marketing employee at Bay Cities Ambulance.
The program is offered just on Thanksgiving and Christmas. When Novotny first began working at Bay Cities Ambulance and heard about the program, she remembered being proud.
“For our EMTs, they are proud of this too,” she said. “Normally when people are in the vans, it’s not for fun stuff, so this makes those two days a year worth it.”
Novotny hopes that more people remember the Home for the Holidays program next year as well.
“Those EMTs, to me, what angels are they to do this for other human beings?” Bankes said. “I just call them angels.”