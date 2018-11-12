COQUILLE — In the early hours Monday morning the Coquille Fire Department battled a house fire on the 1300 block of North Henry Street.
The Coquille Fire Department received a report of a structure fire just after 1 a.m.
“We got a report from Coquille Police Department that it was a full involved structure fire, and when we arrived on scene it was as reported, fully engulfed,” Coquille Fire Chief Justin Ferren said.
When the fire department first arrived there were reports that there was someone still inside the home, but it was clarified later that there was no one inside.
“Everybody made it out safe. We performed a defensive attack on the house. ... We had five hose lines on the house,” Ferren said.
Coquille Fire did request assistance from the Myrtle Point Fire Department, and one engine came to their aid.
“We probably fought the fire for 45 minutes or so, until we got it knocked down and were able to enter the mop up stage,” Ferren said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Ferren said that there is quite a bit of damage where the fire started, which led investigators to an undetermined cause. The homeowner reported that the fire started outside of his bedroom.
According to a release from the American Red Cross the building involved was a single-family home, affecting two adults.
Firefighters were not able to save the structure, but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.
“The basement was still intact, and we still had two sections of the house where the walls were still standing, but they were a total loss. There was fire in every room except for the basement,” Ferren said.
The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services.