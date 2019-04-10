COOS BAY — In the coming weeks, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw will finish the seawall at the Hollering Place.
The seawall is the first major development effort for the Hollering Place. Work on the wall has been carried out by Billetter Marine.
A new seawall nears completion Tuesday at the Hollering Place in Coos Bay The wall is the first phase of development being undertaken along th…
The seawall was part of an agreement with the city of Coos Bay that the tribes were to fulfill before the city would sign over ownership of the upper bluffs of the property to the tribe.
Originally, the seawall project was supposed to be completed in late March, but because of weather delays it looks like it will actually be completed in late April.
The sheet pile wall is 220 linear feet. The piles for the wall has driven 40 feet down into the bay. According to Assistant Planner Naoki Tsuruta with CTCLUSI the current phase of the project is pouring gravel along the wall.
“Pouring the gravel is pretty much the last portion of what needs to be done to construct the sea wall. They’re already 40 feet in depth,” Tsuruta said.