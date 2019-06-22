COOS BAY — Thursday night, members of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw met with Coos Bay officials on the bluffs of the Hollering Place to celebrate the city signing over the last bit of the bluffs to the Tribe for their development project.
Part of the Tribe’s agreement with the city for developing the Hollering Place was that the city would hold on to ownership of part of the land and give the rest over after a sea wall was constructed on the property.
A new seawall nears completion Tuesday at the Hollering Place in Coos Bay. The wall is the first phase of development being undertaken along t…
The sea wall was constructed within the time frame laid out by the city, and in turn the city handed over the rest of the Hollering Place property for further development.