A mother-daughter team is offering locals a chance to connect with their mind, body and spirit.
Dorine Hartnett and Sue Granzow opened their store “Mind Body Spirit” holistic wellness in the Pony Village Mall during Spring of 2023 after having success at the local farmer’s market.
“I wanted to find something that my mom and I could do together. We both started by selling essential oils at the farmer's market for about two years,” Hartnett said. “So many people kept asking us, ‘Do you have a store? Is there a place we can get this regularly?’ So we sat down and we said, ‘Do we want to do this?’ And we did. And here we are.”
The team of entrepreneurs continue to offer a variety of essential oils, and have expanded to include additional apothecary and meditation items. They also introduced metaphysical items such as tarot and oracle cards, as well as a variety of books, candles, crystals, gem stones and gem stone faceting.
Now that the business owners have gotten situated into their brick and mortar store, they decided to put on a Metaphysical Faire. During the event, they will be hosting an aura photographer, energy workers and readers, as well as vendors.
The event will be held on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location inside the mall.
The business owners are also gearing up to offer classes about how to best use essential oils and other holistic practices.
They said opening the store has been a labor of love.
“The community has been very welcoming to us. We feel like we belong to the community now. It’s just fills my heart. It’s fun to meet people who come in and they are so excited to see us,” Granzow said.
Granzow and her daughter enjoy helping to navigate people to find what they are looking for at the store. One of the essential oil blends they offer is called “A big hug.”
“We’ve had somebody tell us that’s exactly how you feel when you smell it. It just feels like somebody wrapped their arms around you and gave you a big hug. Essential oils can offer an all-around emotional and physical support,” said Hartnett.
The mother and daughter like to offer alternative methods to people who might have ailment.
“For me, going to the doctor every time I have a hurt or something – it's not my cup of tea, I would much rather be able to go plant my feet in the sand and become grounded and just let my body do what it needs to do,” Hartnett said.
“But not everybody realizes that there are alternatives. There's acupuncture, there's acupressure, there's Ayurveda. There's changes to your diet. Just those simple little things are actually holistic wellness. It's doing it with the whole body. Holistic means using your mind, your body and your spirit.”
The Mind Body Spirit Holistic Wellness store is located at 1611 Virginia Ave, #114 inside the Pony Village Mall in North Bend. They can also be reached on Facebook and online at mindbodyspirithw.com.
