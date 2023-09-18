Metaphysical owners

Sue Granzow and her daughter Dorine Hartnett opened their “Mind Body Spirit” holistic wellness store in the Pony Village Mall after having success at the local farmer’s market.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

A mother-daughter team is offering locals a chance to connect with their mind, body and spirit.

Dorine Hartnett and Sue Granzow opened their store “Mind Body Spirit” holistic wellness in the Pony Village Mall during Spring of 2023 after having success at the local farmer’s market.

