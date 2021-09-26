For the second straight year, a holiday staple in Coos County will not be held.
On Tuesday, David and Shirley Birdgham announced the Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park would be canceled this year.
In a press release, Friends of Shore Acres announced the ongoing COVID concerns forced the organization to cancel the light show for the second straight year.
“With deep disappointment and regret, Friends of Shore Acres, Inc. and the Sunset Management Unit of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announce that the 34th Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 2021 is canceled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential risk to the health and safety of volunteers, visitors and park staff,” the organization wrote. “Our traditional 50-60 thousand visitors represent local, state, national and international communities, increasing the potential for spreading COVID-19 among our most vulnerable populations, many of whom volunteer and host this event.”
The Holiday Lights has been a staple during the Christmas holiday season for decades as volunteers place thousands of lights around the state park. The event draws massive crowds to Shore Acres, a state park at Cape Arago.
The event began with a small display in 1987 and has grown year by year into the largest event in the Coos Bay/North Bend area.
Friends of Shore Acres hopes to bring the Holiday Lights back in 2022.
