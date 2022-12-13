Holiday Events the North Bend Public Library

Please join us on December 16 as we celebrate the holiday season with our annual NBPL Holiday Open House followed by a Readers Theater presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” based on the novel by Charles Dickens.

The NBPL Holiday Open House will begin at 4:00 PM and be available until 5:30 PM. The library staff will serve seasonal drinks and snacks, and musician Gail Elber will perform live holiday music.  Then starting at 6:00 PM, a Readers Theater group will present a dramatic reading of “A Christmas Carol.” Both events are free to attend and are open to all community members.



