Last week, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s identical bills to restore fairness for the Siletz Tribe passed out of committee in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. The legislation would remove a discriminatory legal clause that has severely limited the hunting, shing, trapping, and gathering abilities of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians (Siletz).
The U.S. House version of the bill, H.R. 2839, passed unanimously today by voice vote in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee. An identical version of the bill, S. 1286, passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.
“The Siletz Tribe never should have been forced to give up their sovereign right to hunt and sh on their ancestral lands. Passing this bill in committee is one step closer to getting a vote on the House oor and eventually being signed into law,” said Rep. Hoyle. “As a member of the Natural Resources Committee, we have a responsibility to right this historic wrong and ensure the Siletz are treated as other Tribes are. I’m grateful to have had this opportunity.”
“The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians were forced to give up their traditional ability to hunt, sh, and gather on Tribal land as the price to restore their homelands.
This historic injustice has stood for far too long,” Sen. Merkley said. “Committee passage was a critical rst step toward nally giving the Tribes the legal ability to renegotiate the restrictive agreement, and I will continue working alongside Representative Hoyle to bring justice to the
