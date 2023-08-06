Merkley 1.jpg

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley takes questions during a town hall in Coos Bay on Saturday February 3rd, 2023.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Last week, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s identical bills to restore fairness for the Siletz Tribe passed out of committee in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. The legislation would remove a discriminatory legal clause that has severely limited the hunting,   shing, trapping, and gathering abilities of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians (Siletz).

The U.S. House version of the bill, H.R. 2839, passed unanimously today by voice vote in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee. An identical version of the bill, S. 1286, passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments