On June 23, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a hit and run near the intersection of Randolph Road and Seven Devils Road, just North of Bandon.
Bandon Police along with Deputies Starr and Davis responded. Bandon Police was able to locate the suspect vehicle which had subsequently crashed. Det. Davis investigated the incident.
Det. Davis learned the driver of the crashed vehicle was Jesse M. Dornath (29) of Bandon. Mr. Dornath admitted to drinking alcohol and eating psilocybin mushrooms. Mr. Dornath also stated he had a converted short-barrel rifle inside his vehicle.
After an investigation, Mr. Dornath was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run with property damage, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Mr. Dornath is being referred on additional charges of unlawful possession of psilocybin and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In