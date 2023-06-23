Hit and run crash
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On June 23, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a hit and run near the intersection of Randolph Road and Seven Devils Road, just North of Bandon.

Bandon Police along with Deputies Starr and Davis responded. Bandon Police was able to locate the suspect vehicle which had subsequently crashed. Det. Davis investigated the incident.

