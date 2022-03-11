The Coos History Museum will be open for free on its monthly Second Saturday, March 12, during regular open hours from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The museum is also hosting its monthly Explorer’s Club program for children and families for free from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This month’s fun and educational Explorer’s Club activity is called Wonderful Women.
The Coos History Museum has launched a new and improved Explorer’s Club program with extra perks for local families who register for the ongoing program. Some additional benefits of registration include a guaranteed kit for registered children, a prize at the end of the year for participation the possibility of a grand prize for one lucky child who participates in at least seven of the activities for the year and more.
All are welcome and encouraged to visit the museum on Second Saturday’s and for those interested in Explorer’s Club, it’s not too late. You can join in at the museum anytime or from the comfort of your own home whether or not you decide to register. For information about Second Saturday’s and Explorer’s Club, visit cooshistory.org/events/explorers-club-mar-2022 or cooshistory.org/2nd-saturdays. You can also contact the museum about this program via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state.
