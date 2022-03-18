The Coos History Museum, together with the Juneteenth Committee, is hosting its 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19. This year. the museum is sponsoring a Juneteenth Writing Competition to commemorate Juneteenth, and inviting the youth in our community and throughout Oregon to participate.
The competition is now open and the deadline to submit your writing is April 30, at 5 p.m. Anyone between the ages of 12-22 may participate via the divisions of middle school, high school and college. There are three categories for writing which include poetry, song and essay. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($200), second ($100), and third ($50) place in each division and category. Complete submission rules and information can be found on the CHM website cooshistory.org/events/juneteenth-writing-competition). Additional programming and events will be hosted surrounding the holiday so visit the CHM 2022 Celebrate Juneteenth webpage for more information: cooshistory.org/juneteenth-celebration.
